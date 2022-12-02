Call for funding towards CSO’s in GESD

By Brenda Nkosi

Some of the participants during the GESD CSO engagement meeting

Thyolo, December 1, Mana: A call has been made to the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) to consider funding Civil Society Organization’s at local council level if they are to effectively monitor and supervise Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) projects.

This was highlighted on Thursday in Liwonde during a Civic Engagement Committee (CEC) regional bwalo lanzika dialogue session on GESD that had representation from Thyolo, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Chikwawa and Blantyre District Councils who bemoaned little involvement of CSO’s by local authorities.

“We have not been involved in GESD projects by the council and asking about them comes across as policing which doesn’t create a good working environment. We should be part and parcel of the process for us to effectively provide our oversight role,” said Heston Nalikole, Vice Chairperson for Dedza CSO network.

Secretary for Thyolo CSO Network Moses Kaunda said GESD updates are not provided in structures that have CSO’s representation like the District Executive Committee (DEC).

“This is a missed opportunity as its where the council is supposed to provide road-maps for GESD projects,” he said.

Director of Finance for Chikwawa District Council, Steve Kanyerere said perhaps the most workable arrangement would be for CSO’s to have their own funding.

“The challenge could be because the budget under GESD for supervision is minimal. For CSO networks to effectively supervise and monitor all the works you need to have your own funding so that you should not rely on us,” he said.

The District Commissioner for Thyolo, Douglas Moffati appreciated the concerns raised by the CSO networks and said members of CSO’s should not be isolated as they are members of the established structures.

“At the council level we have structures like Area Development Committees (ADC), Village Development Committee (VDC) and Full Council that is supported by District Executive Committee (DEC). At ADC level, members of the NGO are supposed to be supporting as Area Executive Committee (AEC) members.

“We will now reflect on how best we can perfect our agendas during meetings to include a wholesome implementation plan,” Moffati said.

Mana/bn