MultiChoice Begins Malawi Production for OneZed

Shooting in progress

The MultiChoice Expansion Program – Project Pamodzi, which launched in Malawi in July, sought to reiterate MultiChoice’s commitment to investing in Malawi’s TV and film industry through skills development programmes offered through the MultiChoice Talent Factory and has initiated the production of the first Malawian series for the OneZed channel on GOtv and DStv.

From September to October 2022, MultiChoice broadcast an open call for proposals to film and TV industry professionals to submit their proposals for a 13 part drama or comedy series depicting authentic untold ‘African’ experiences.

After a rigorous shortlisting process, MultiChoice has announced Actor, Writer, Producer, Cameraman, Editor and Director, Precious Pungulani Denja, owner of Tauka Arts Pictures Production Company as the successful candidate who will be commissioned to produce the first Malawian series for OneZed, which is set to begin production this month.

Born and raised in Malawi, Precious Pungulani Denja began his career in film in 2006 working on productions in Malawi and collaborating with fellow industry veterans and featuring in more than 20 productions.

“It is an honour, I owe all this to God almighty, the provider of talent. I am not special, but my Lord is. I thank OneZed for according Malawi such an opportunity” said Denja.

“We are excited to contribute toward the enablement of local job creation and entertainment through the production of this series” said Emma Gichonge, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director. “Through our skills development programmes and investment in Malawi’s creative industries, we hope to provide a stage for authentic and original Malawian stories to be told” Gichonge added.

The series is schedule to premier in early 2023 with more details to be shared by MultiChoice.