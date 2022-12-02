MARANATHA SHINES AGAIN: Hits 99% pass rate, 210 students score between 8 to 20 points

…School’s director hails teachers for good results

KAONGA: We continue to get better results because we have dedicated teachers

Blantyre ,December 2 ,Malawi voice Authorities at one of Malawi’s leading learning institutions, Maranatha International Academy, has hailed its teachers for the good results in the 2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations which saw 402 out of 410 candidates at the institution passing, representing 99 percent pass rate.

The development follows the release of 2022 MSCE results on Friday 2nd December where MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota said out of 152,391 candidates who sat for examination 84,242 have passed representing 58.44 percent pass rate.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday in Blantyre, Maranatha Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said out of 410 students who sat for 2022 MSCE exams from Maranatha Boys and Girls campuses, 402 have passed representing 99 percent.

Kaonga added that looking at the nature of 2022 MSCE examination and challenges faced due to covid 19, 99 percent pass rate is a great result.

He said the school will continue to aim at increasing the good results through management of quality assurance drills which will continuously ensure that education delivery services at the institution are not compromised.

“The school continues to get better results because we have dedicated teachers as well as ensuring a conducive learning environment for our students. We emphasize on quality education that would assist a learner to go beyond secondary education.

“For this success to come, we always encourage our students in various ways. We do motivate them and this secret plus our experienced teachers, it’s obvious, we deserve the good news and the nation should as well expect more from us ,” said Kaonga

The Maranatha Academy Managing Director further added that he is so hopeful that this year’s public university selection will see his institution sending more students to public universities .

“Over 200 students have scored between 8 to 20 points and this only means we are on the verge of doubling the number of 172 students who were selected to various public universities last year,” he added.

As a tradition of rewarding top scorers, Kaonga said the school will discuss on how it will spoil two students who have scored 8 points.

Meanwhile the Managing Director has advised government to motivate teachers in the country in a bid to improve the performance of students in future.

“What have I noted is that teachers in this country are not motivated enough and there are no checks and balances in terms of how teachers perform when executing their duties.