Thursday, December 1, 2022
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘very likely’ to resign

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
File: Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and Ramaphosa

South African media are reporting that president Cyril Ramaphosa is “very likely” to announce his resignation as head of state in the next few hours.

According to News24, Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, said the president would address the nation “soon”. He said the president was still considering his options.

“The primary concern in the president’s mind is the stability of the government and the country,” he was quoted as saying.

Ramaphosa has run out of options after a Section 89 panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that he may have violated the constitution and anti-corruption laws in his Phala Phala game farm dealings.

The independent panel on the Phala Phala matter has found, among others, that Ramaphosa acted unlawfully when he sought assistance from Namibian president Hage Geingob.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

