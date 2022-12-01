Malawi Model at Swahili Fashion Week

By Harold Kapindu, Contributor

One of Malawi modeling exports, Becky Thindwa is in Tanzania where she is expected represent Malawi at Swahili Fashion show from 2 to 4 December in Dar Es Salaam.

The Lilongwe based model has previously represented Malawi at fashion shows in South Africa and Zambia.

In an interview, Thindwa described her participation as a great platform to expose Malawi to the international market.

“It is a very good networking platform for me where I am expected to share the stage with other top models from across Africa.

“This will also help me gain new experience and to get exposed to new international markets. It will also help my nation get recognized on international scenes,” she said.

In his remarks, Models Association of Malawi President Chris Kunda said Thindwa’s participation is a big milestone for Malawi modeling industry.

“This is a great milestone in as far as growing our modeling industry is concerned in Malawi. Swahili Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion weeks in Africa and her participation opens more doors to other local models. This is a great way of exporting Malawian Talent,” Kunda highlighted.

Thindwa looks up to Naomi Campbell and Alinafe Chalunda.

“Naomi campbell became the first black model to be on French Vogue Magazine cover and she always fight for younger models to speak out and stand their ground. Alinafe Chalunda from Malawi who was brand ambassador for Lilly Alforso has been the first model to get signed as a brand ambassador for a brand in Malawi which is not common in the country,” Thindwa said.