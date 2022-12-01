spot_img
3-year-old girl with albinism killed in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 3-year-old girl with albinism has been killed by unknown assailants in Kasungu district last night.

Kasungu Police Publicist, Joseph Kachikho has identified the deceased as Talandira Chirwa.

Kachikho said the assailants broke into the house in which the girl was sleeping with her grandmother and stabbed her before chopping off her arm and sped off.

The deceased Chirwa hailed from Mawawa village in the area of Chief Chulu in Kasungu district.

Over the past decade, Malawi has experienced violent attacks on people with albinism driven by superstitious beliefs that their bones and body parts can be used to make charms that bring wealth or good luck.

