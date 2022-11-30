CASTEL MALAWI BRINGS BACK PREMIER BRANDY FOR THE FESTIVE SEASON

Binauli shows the new bottle for Premier Brandy

Castel Malawi will introduce limited stocks of Premier Brandy for the festive season, a month after stopping production of the spirits line.

The company announced last month that it had stopped production of its flagship spirits namely Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka and Premier Brandy due to the scarcity of packaging materials which require forex to access.

Castel Malawi Head of Marketing, Frank Binauli, said the limited stocks of Premier Brandy will be in special edition bottles.

“We are introducing limited stock of Premier Brandy for the festive season to give our consumers something to spice up their festivities with. This Brandy will be packaged in a special bottle with cork closures, the same bottle that was previously used for other special and limited editions of the spirits” he said.

Binauli further said apart from the closures, the new bottle will be fetched at a different price of K12,000 from K10,000.

“Consumers will also notice this is a heavier glass bottle compared to the standard spirits bottle,” explained Binauli.

Reacting to the development, Mzati Phiri, a resident of Lunzu said he was happy with the news.

“I am a fan of Premier Brandy. I miss the drink because it is rarely found. Bringing it back for the festive season for Christmas means we will have more fun as usual,” he said.