OPINION: “Can I Have Sex With You?” Leaked Audio Doesn’t Sound As Real

By Hope Mezuwa

I will often drive past Kamba at night. I have also driven along the corridors of Chez Ntemba in Blantyre. Yeah that stretch straightened down from Ryalls.

There, you will often come across good ladies in sex business. Of course they won’t tell you they want to have sex with you. Sex will come disguised as ” Lift! Lift!” or well, just by their way of dressing and gestures.

I’m thus a bit at pains to trust as credible the lecturer-student-audio that has gone viral. In the audio, a lady student is heard, “can I have sex with you?”

Maybe because of my little exposure, but I strongly doubt a lady student would go that explicit even in their desperate state.

It would make sense if she went like, “why don’t we have a drink somewhere, “or “I could come to your place if you would like me to”. To me “Can I have sex with you?” doesn’t sound as real.

I am a man of little faith and somehow I am of the view that the man in the audio is bent on setting an agenda. I think he is aimed at creating a narrative that can influence public opinion about lecturers or those that hold such positions of “favours”.

Are there other reasons why a learned man, a lecturer would expose a poor girl in a state of vulnerability like that? You see, we live in a world where we cannot always be accepting things as they have come. I will wait to be told more.

If this is not the case, then, trust me, our students have graduated into extreme levels of commercial sex business. No one is no longer safe.