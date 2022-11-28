spot_img
Continued detention of Tadikira worries DPP, he is not involved-Says Namalomba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed sadness with the arrest and continued detention of Tadikira Mafubza, step-son to Former President Peter Mutharika.

According to the Party’s Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, it is sad that the Police proceeded to charge Tadikira with the alleged offence of human trafficking and murder even when they had evidence that Tadikira is not involved.

“Tadikira acknowledged that he owns the vehicle in question, a Scania Van. Tadikira told the Police that he knew nothing regarding the alleged trafficking of illegal immigrants. He further told the Police that he had no idea that his vehicle was allegedly involved in any illegal acts, and that he had absolutely no idea that his driver or his motor vehicle was involved or linked to this heinous act,”

“Tadikira’s driver, Samuel Naveya also confirmed to the Police under Caution that Tadikira was never informed or aware or in any way involved in the alleged ferrying of the alleged illegal immigrants,” Reads the Party Statement.

DPP has called upon all its supporters to remain calm while giving their moral and spiritual support to Tadikira and the Mutharikas. The Party has also called for speedy, fair and equitable legal process and that Tadikira should be treated without any political undertones or any other form of prejudice.

But Peter Kalaya, National Police Spokesperson has told us that the Police will not be influenced by sentiments made by any interested party to the case.

“We are the ones investigating this case and through these investigations, we have gathered enough evidence that connects each one of the five suspects to the crime that was committed. The evidence will be presented in court at an appropriate time,” said

Malawians give up so easily hence rising suicide cases, but all not lost through Jesus Christ-Chakwera
