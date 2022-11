President Chakwera says Malawians give up so easily when they face problems hence the rise cases of suicide in the country.

Chakwera was speaking at Katawa Assemblies of God in Mzuzu where he prayed.

Chakwera says there is no place in the world that has no problem.

Chakwera who today spoke like a pastor, said Malawians must keep their heads up although there are facing troubles and temptations and he promised Malawians that all is not lost through Jesus Christ.