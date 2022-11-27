spot_img
13 C
New York
Monday, November 28, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNationalOpinion

Levels of Impunity, Impropriety, Self-Enrichment & Theft Mentality

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

IRON LADY BULUMA

If you missed Helen Buluma Submission to Parliament, you can still catch up by reading the story as stitched by Platform for Investigative Journalism.

Here the Story is even Rich & Thick with Pieces of Evidence attached.

We can’t let Madam SPC get away with it. As the Secretary to President & Cabinet, SPC, she occupies a very powerful position. She is the Head & Face of Civil Service.

Unfortunately, she abused the position with a brazen head. Amazing Impunity.

The Impunity that says Nobody can Say No to Me and Nobody can do anything to me. I’m the Alpha & Omega. I command the Heavens, Earth & Everything living in it. I’m immortal in as far as Malawi Government is concerned. Chauta wa Boma.

She coerced, cajoled and threatened people to cooperate with her. She single-handedly brought the Chief from Nigeria, Pastor Evalister Kamwangala, Kruger Nyambalo and Auzano. All these were for personal gain at the expense of the People of Malawi.

I need not say the obvious: The People of Malawi reign Supreme in everything that constitutes Malawi Government.

It’s for this particular reason that I evoke my citizenry right to move the Parliament to evoke the relevant Standing Orders to drag Madam SPC to the Chamber or serve her with Contempt of Parliament.

I urge all Malawians who love their country. Malawians who are tired of plunder of public resources by public officers to demand this action.

I shall share the legal Instruments at the disposal of the August House within its Standing Orders.

Ndawala pa Town…….🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️
Ine Ndwiiiiiii……💥💥

Previous article
CROCODILES ARE STILL HUNGRY AT NIGHT:MCP will cannibalise all its political opponents
Next article
Malawians give up so easily hence rising suicide cases, but all not lost through Jesus Christ-Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc