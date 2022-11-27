Levels of Impunity, Impropriety, Self-Enrichment & Theft Mentality

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

IRON LADY BULUMA

If you missed Helen Buluma Submission to Parliament, you can still catch up by reading the story as stitched by Platform for Investigative Journalism.

Here the Story is even Rich & Thick with Pieces of Evidence attached.

We can’t let Madam SPC get away with it. As the Secretary to President & Cabinet, SPC, she occupies a very powerful position. She is the Head & Face of Civil Service.

Unfortunately, she abused the position with a brazen head. Amazing Impunity.

The Impunity that says Nobody can Say No to Me and Nobody can do anything to me. I’m the Alpha & Omega. I command the Heavens, Earth & Everything living in it. I’m immortal in as far as Malawi Government is concerned. Chauta wa Boma.

She coerced, cajoled and threatened people to cooperate with her. She single-handedly brought the Chief from Nigeria, Pastor Evalister Kamwangala, Kruger Nyambalo and Auzano. All these were for personal gain at the expense of the People of Malawi.

I need not say the obvious: The People of Malawi reign Supreme in everything that constitutes Malawi Government.

It’s for this particular reason that I evoke my citizenry right to move the Parliament to evoke the relevant Standing Orders to drag Madam SPC to the Chamber or serve her with Contempt of Parliament.

I urge all Malawians who love their country. Malawians who are tired of plunder of public resources by public officers to demand this action.

I shall share the legal Instruments at the disposal of the August House within its Standing Orders.

