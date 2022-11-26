Zimbabwe golfer wins Seed-Co Malawi championship

By Moses Nyirenda

Mapwanya (Right)-receiving his trophy from Seed-Co Zimbabwe Managing Director, Terence Chimanya-pic by Moses Nyirenda.

Lilongwe, Mana: Zimbabwean professional golfer, Visitor Mapwanya has emerged champion of Seed-Co Malawi open golf championship which was held at Lilongwe Golf Club from November 22-25, 2022 after finishing the tournament with a gross score of 276 (-12).

The winner has been followed by last year’s champion also from Zimbabwe, Robson Chihnoi on position two with a gross score of 277 (-11) and Biggy Chibvundi from Ghana as well as Paul Chidale from Malawi who ended up on position three with 286 gross.

Mapwanya has been awarded the money prize of US$2, 775 (over K3 million) and a trophy.

Speaking at Lilongwe Golf Club after the prize presentation on Friday, Mapwanya expressed excitement for being this year’s champion.

“I am to be the champion of the 2022 Seed-Co Malawi open golf championship. It is an amazing feeling. Last year when I participated in the same competition I did not play well and I struggled as I finished on number 11.

“Coming back here and finishing on first position means a lot to me after the hard work I have been putting behind the scenes. I can say that my hard work has paid off,” Mapwanya said.

Asked his secret to finish on first position this year, the professional golfer said he improved on his weak areas in last year’s competition.

“Last year my putting, tee shots and shotgun were bad, but this time around those areas were perfectly fine,” he said.

He, therefore, applauded Seed-Co, Lilongwe Golf Club and Professional Golfers Association of Malawi (PGA-Mw), among other sponsors, for making this year’s tournament possible.

PGA-Mw President, General Henry Odillo (retired) described this year’s tournament a success.

“The tournament has been a great success, the field as well the performance of the golfers were a success, especially the champion who played great golf and made very few errors along the way,” Odillo said.

Seed-Co Malawi open golf championship attracted 40 professional golfers. Among the golfers, 16 were from Zimbabwe, 13 from Malawi, eight from Zambia and two from South Africa.

Seed-Co Malawi Commercial Director Gift Kawamba said his company is committed to supporting golf in the country.

“We are here to stay and we will make the prizes of the tournament as big as possible so that we entice and attract golfers from outside to come and play.

“Our aim is to ensure that golf improves in Malawi, not only for amateurs but also professionals,” Kawamba explained.