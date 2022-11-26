Great Angels Choir to launch ‘Ufumu Umodzi Sumaukirana’ Album

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, Mana: Malawi’s celebrated gospel outfit, the Great Angels Choir is set to launch its fifth album dubbed: ‘Ufumu Umodzi Sumaukirana,’ slated for December 25, 2022 and January 1, 2023 in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

In Lilongwe, the launch will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) while in Blantyre it will be at Robins Park with dates for launch in other areas of the country to be communicated.

In an interview on Thursday, the Great Angels Choir Music Director, Williams Zonda said the choir is delighted to launch the album as they have been working on it for a long time.

“We started recording the album in 2021 with Amos Mlowoka. However, Covid-19 greatlty affected the recording process and we have finished it this year. The album has songs like Ndikhale, Ndazingwa, Ndikukhulupilira Bwanji, Ndagonja which we featured Anglican Voices Choir and Nza Yahwe just to mention a few,” said Zonda.

He added that people should expect the best from the album, saying the songs are addressing issues which affect people’s everyday life.

“For instance, a song like Ufumu Umodzi Sumaukirana is talking about wrangles found in different families, churches, workplaces and political parties,” he said.

In a separate interview, one of the country’s celebrated gospel songbirds, Favoured Martha, who is among many artists billed to perform at the launch, said music lovers who have missed her on stage should expect nothing but the best performance.

She said: “Those who love gospel music should expect fireworks as I have prepared the best performance. They should come in large numbers to witness the launch and see me and other talented artists performing.”

The choir released its first album in 2005. It has four albums on their shelf; namely, Mundifungatire, Gwireni Dzanja, Ndiyende Bwanji and Mwasankha Ine.