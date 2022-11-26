Association of Malawians in Ireland builds house for elderly woman in Mangochi

NOBLE CAUSE: Blessed is the hand that giveth

A group of Malawians in Ireland led by the its Association have donated a house to an elderly woman at Mbalula in Mangochi.

The President for the Association Henry Mkumbira Phiri, said he was excited to represent the Malawian Community in Ireland when he personally handed over the keys to the beneficiary Gogo Wetu.

Mkumbira said the project costed K2,950,000 including a separate kitchen, toilet and bathroom.

Before

Mkumbira also thanked all partners of the project including Malawians living in South Africa and UK who financially contributed towards the project. He also expressed gratitude for the Project Manager in Malawi Priscilla Thawe who devoted her time to see the project a success. Mkumbira also thanked his Executive Committee for the support throughout the project.

In her own words Gogo Wetu thanked the Association for remembering her in her tough times and asked if the same can be done for people like her.

The Social Welfare for the district, Mr. Daud Saliwa said Gogo Wetu was identified because she was living in a small shelter with her 15 grand children.

The group village headman for the area, Mr Kasila also thanked the Association for the good gesture and requested if they can do the same for others in his village including him.

Meanwhile, the Association has long term vision to build one house per year for the elderly in Malawi. Next project is expected to start next year and the beneficiary is yet to be identified.