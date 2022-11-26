Warm Heart Herbals on Black Friday Promo… 20% off on Gondolosi, Chiswa B, Tseketseke, Tambala

Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs, the Warm Heart Herbals, has reduced the prices for their herbal products by 20 percent as part of black Friday promotion.

Warm Heart Herbs Founder Joseph Kunjirima disclosed the development in an interview Malawi Voice on Saturday. He said the promotion will run from Friday 25th to 30th November.

Trading under the slogan ‘Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs’, the products include; Mthubulo, Chiswa B, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger, Tseketseke, Tambala, Mthubulo and Gondolosi.

The Herbal products, according Kunjirima, among others are helpful in bedtime as it boosts sexual desire (Libido) and cures High Blood pressure.

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013. For more contact Joseph Kunjirima on +265881721040 (both calls and whatsapp)

Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States.

Many stores offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving.