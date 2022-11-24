EXCLUSIVE: Mutharika’s Step Son Tadikira cleared on mass grave allegations…to appear in Court Friday

TADIKIRA: was not aware of the kind of business his driver had been doing until yesterday

Sam Naveya, a Driver who was arrested alongside President Professor Peter Mutharika’s step son Tadikira Mufubza in connection to Mtangatanga Forest Reserve in Mzimba mass grave has cleared Tadikira on the matter.

Tadikira, a victim of Tonse Alliance administration’s political witch-hunt, was arrested on Wednesday on allegation that he has a hand in the mass grave.

A source within police headquarters has told Malawi Voice that the driver who is suspected to have ferried the people whose mass graves were found has told the police that Tadikira ‘is innocent.

According to the source, the driver-suspect who drives Tadikira’s vehicle ferried the people without the knowledge of his boss {Tadikira}.

And speaking through his lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa, Tadikira said he had no knowledge of the mass grave; adding that the arrest came as a surprise to him.

Khonyongwa also indicated that during police interrogations the driver told the police that Tadikira was not aware of the kind of business he had been doing until yesterday when he was called to the police.

He further said the driver was a given a target of MK 800,000 per week, and how the target was raised was none of Tadikira’s business.

According to Khonyongwa, his client has been charged with human trafficking and is due to appear before the Lilongwe Magistrate court for formal charge and bail application on Friday.

In October, 30 dead bodies of people whom the police said were of Ethiopian origin were found at a forest in Mzimba.