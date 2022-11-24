MHF geared to implement ‘Every Student in Uniform’ program

By Emmanuel Yokoniya

All is set to carry out the program- Nyabawa

Lilongwe, Mana: Mwabwanya Hope Foundation (MHF) is set to launch ‘Every Student in Uniform’ program aimed at donating school uniforms to 1,000 underprivileged students in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) MHF Executive Director, Tanya Nyabawa disclosed that the launch is slated for December 5, at 2022 Lilongwe Social Rehabilitation Centre (LSRC) with LSRC as the first beneficiary of the program.

She said MHF was inspired to carry out the program upon realising that most learners at LSRC have no school uniform.

“It is important that the less privileged children who are bearing the burden of poverty get the assistance they need. This is why MHF decided to play its part as envisioned to the Malawi 2063,” she said.

According to Nyabawa, the program will be an annual event in order to maintain its sustainability saying similar programs have been done by other organisations but sustainability has always been a problem.

“We would want to implement the program at the national level in order to reach to as many underprivileged learners as possible. Therefore, we need partners to work with,” she said.

Education Rights Activist, Kondwani Nyondo has applauded the program saying it as a game changer because school uniform has always been crucial to primary and secondary education.

Nyondo, therefore, asked similar organisations to follow suit in order to redeem underprivileged learners in the country.

MHF is a nonprofit organisation based in Lilongwe which aims at building a national momentum for social, economic and environment justice driven by children and elderly living in poverty and exclusion.