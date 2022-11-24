Artists urged to embrace creative industry as serious business

By Moses Nyirenda

Chipula-most artists do not put effort on branding.

Lilongwe, Mana: One of the Lilongwe based youth led Design and Print Media Organizations known as Get Prints Design has urged artists including musicians in the country to take their artistic careers as a serious business.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Managing Director for the Organization, William Chipula said that artists in the country should take their work seriously by among other things making proper branding of their work in order to compete on the international market.

“Most artists do not put effort on branding, you will find a very good product with a bad package branding, we cannot grow land compete internationally if we don’t take branding serious,” he said

Chipula added that, the increase of opportunities in the creative sector should alert more artists to market themselves.

He said that his media organization which was launched two years ago was committed to helping in promoting the country’s creative industry in order to reach the international standards.

“We have to borrow a leaf from countries like South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria emulate it into our creative sector that’s what we are trying to achieve,” the Director said.

Get Prints Design has made massive strides with graphic design having branded very big brands like CFAO, Mingle Business and Entertainment complex, Lucius Bandas brand new album Launch and Kell Kay’s United Kingdom tour among others, according to Chipula.

He said his design and printing company has seen more growing demand of its services from government and non-governmental organizations.

One of the Lilongwe based artists who are into music; Chikondi Malota hailed Get Prints Design saying that their services are of the top notch quality.

He encouraged fellow artists to utilize the design and the print media company if their brands are to be well promoted.