Vendors decry poor waste management in Mzuzu markets

By Tawonga Moyo

Mzuzu, Mana: Some vendors who ply their businesses in Mzuzu City Council (MCC) markets have expressed concern over improper waste management in the markets.

Most waste is piled up close to business vicinities and the vendors fear the situation put them and their customers at risk of a Cholera disease with the commencement of the rainy season.

One of the vendors, Anna Jamila who plies her business at Mzuzu Main Market said the Council hardly cleans the market and that business was being conducted in a filthy environment.

“The council hardly cleans our market. We clean the market on our own because we fear for cholera outbreak especially now that rains have started,” she claimed.

Another trader, Blessings Nyirenda who sells fish at the same market said the market was not provided with adequate waste management equipment.

“We don’t have dustbins within our reach. Besides that, the drainage system is blocked and water flood the market during rainy season. We do not deserve this, considering the amount we pay everyday for market fees,” he said adding the situation was a reason enough for the vendors to stop paying market fees.

Chairperson for Mzuzu Main Market, Alexander Sikwese has since called upon the MCC to urgently to address the issue of the drainage system.

Spokesperson for MCC, Macdonald Gondwe acknowledged the challenges but was quick to attribute them to lack of refuse collection equipment.

“We had a relief for two months because we were using a refuse truck from Nkhatabay District Council. They requested back the truck two weeks ago, hence the accumulation of waste in our markets,” he said.