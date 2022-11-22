Vitumuzik in ‘Do Miracles’ Music Promo

WATCH: DO MIRACLES MUSIC VIDEO

Local gospel artist Vitumbiko Munthali also known as Vitumuzik in the music circle has launched an online competition to promote his hit-song ‘Do Miracles’.

In the competition people are being asked to record a 1 minute long video of the song ‘Do Miracles’.

According to Munthali, the competition will run from 1st to 26th December 2020. He said different prizes ranging from MK30, 000; branded T-Shirts and caps are up for grabs.

To enter the competition go to Vitumuzik on YouTube, download and subscribe to the channel.https://youtube.com/channel/UCxaovajQAygF8V_0Yt6Tn5A.

Then record a 1 Minute video of yourself featuring the following song ‘Do Miracles’: https://youtu.be/6O1A75bhuMA.

Submission of the Videos, starts on 1 December 2022 on the following page :https://www.facebook.com/vitumuzik/.

Register through the Link below: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOTovASahKf84fk73AlUVqnuno9quENnQ0_Ybm32iOqJ39EA/viewform?usp=sf_link

The song ‘Do Miracles’ featuring Lulu was released 2020 and was produced by Mathumela Studio in Lilongwe.

The song is a prayer for Malawi, Africa and the World; that Lord should do a miracle, heal and restore the land thus according to Munthali.