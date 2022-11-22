GOSH!President Chakwera stops Parliament from summoning Nocma Whistleblower Buluma

IRON LADY BULUMA

In a sheer desperate move to stop SPC, Buluma and others from appearing before the Public Appointment Committee(PAC) of Parliament on Wednesday the 23rd November 1022, President Lazarus Chakwera through the Attorney General has written an unsolicited opinion to Parliament advising the Speaker that NOCMA as Public limited liability company and its Board are not answerable to Parliament.

The AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has advised Clerk of Parliament that the PAC meeting which is to hear on Buluma’s resignation and allegations made as reasons for her resignation would be illegal!

AG is surely undermining the independence of Parliament. He is erasing the spirit of the constitution which provides for separation of powers and CHECKS AND BALANCES!

One wonders why Government is so desperate to stop SPC from appearing before PAC on the Buluma matter.

Earlier on last week, The Ministry of information through the Minister of Information Gospel Kadzako released a press statement refuting Buluma’s resignation and organized a special radio station castigating Buluma on air!