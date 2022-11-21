MALAWI SOLD TO THE DEVIL: Sex at Workplace Now Legal in Malawi

Malawi Parliament on Monday passed Bill Number 26 of 2022, Penal Code Amendment with one change.

The change made to the bill is the deletion of Clause 22 which criminalized consensual sexual relationships in the workplace.

Legal Affairs Committee of parliament Peter Dimba told the House that after getting many concerns from various quarters, the committee opted to delete the provision.

Meanwhile, a cross section of Malawians on social media has reacted angrily to the amendment.

“Our country was once a God fearing Nation at some point of time, Lets the scriptures be fulfilled,” said a facebook user Frackson Sulevelo.