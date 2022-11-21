spot_img
-2.4 C
New York
Monday, November 21, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

MALAWI SOLD TO THE DEVIL: Sex at Workplace Now Legal in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Parliament on Monday passed Bill Number 26 of 2022, Penal Code Amendment with one change.

The change made to the bill is the deletion of Clause 22 which criminalized consensual sexual relationships in the workplace.

Legal Affairs Committee of parliament Peter Dimba told the House that after getting many concerns from various quarters, the committee opted to delete the provision.

Meanwhile, a cross section of Malawians on social media has reacted angrily to the amendment.

“Our country was once a God fearing Nation at some point of time, Lets the scriptures be fulfilled,” said a facebook user Frackson Sulevelo.

Previous article
2025 is a year of raising Malawi from the death bed which MCP had put it on
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc