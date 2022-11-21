spot_img
-2.4 C
New York
Monday, November 21, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

2025 is a year of raising Malawi from the death bed which MCP had put it on

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

There are only two parties which have experience of winning a presidential election on their own, DPP and UDF.

There are only two parties which have experience losing on their won, MCP and PP.

And there is one party which has been a deciding factor of who wins, UTM.

In that equation, with the current worst performance, be assured MCP and PP will lose again. I know for sure that only PP can stand with MCP and the rest of the partners are moving out of the alliance. It gives us a weaker opponent.

As it stands, two strategies, how to double our Millon votes and or with whom to partner with for the win in 2025. Either way, 2025 it is a revolutionary year. It is a year we are dealing with nepotism, corruption, theft, and unproductivity for once. It is a year of raising Malawi from the death bed which MCP had put it on. It is a year of progress and decisiveness. It is a year for Malawians to win.

I believe every Malawian of good will shall be happy seeing Chakwera Family government packing and going.

Previous article
When booing Chakwera is getting loud, aloud and around the country
Next article
MALAWI SOLD TO THE DEVIL: Sex at Workplace Now Legal in Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc