2025 is a year of raising Malawi from the death bed which MCP had put it on

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

There are only two parties which have experience of winning a presidential election on their own, DPP and UDF.

There are only two parties which have experience losing on their won, MCP and PP.

And there is one party which has been a deciding factor of who wins, UTM.

In that equation, with the current worst performance, be assured MCP and PP will lose again. I know for sure that only PP can stand with MCP and the rest of the partners are moving out of the alliance. It gives us a weaker opponent.

As it stands, two strategies, how to double our Millon votes and or with whom to partner with for the win in 2025. Either way, 2025 it is a revolutionary year. It is a year we are dealing with nepotism, corruption, theft, and unproductivity for once. It is a year of raising Malawi from the death bed which MCP had put it on. It is a year of progress and decisiveness. It is a year for Malawians to win.

I believe every Malawian of good will shall be happy seeing Chakwera Family government packing and going.