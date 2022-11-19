Bosco, Pon G in anti-suicide campaign, collaborate in new song against the trend

BY WASEMA JNR

BOSCO-suicide is not a solution

Malawi’s fastest growing musical export, Bosco has come out of his cocoon to release, “Say no to suicide”; (Osadzipha), a song which features Pon G.

The song is a move to attempt a persuation to people to stop killing themselves.

It [the track] comes at a time Malawi is experiencing a surge in cases of suicide; with reasons ranging from marital to financial depression.

Statistics from the Malawi Police indicate that over 200 people have ended their lives this year alone over the said reasons.

One of the country’s mental health expert, Charles Masulani of St. John of God is quoted in the local media, imploring on everyone to intervene in combating the action.

And music has been said to be one element that may help to fight against the activity, this according to health experts.

“Music is a therapy. It heals the emotional trauma which is a cause of suicide,” said Martin Nkhata, a Mental Health consultant at this year’s Mental Health day in Mzuzu.

It is the reason why the musicians have thought of coming with the track.

Bosco’s lyric is tackling how people can cope up with emotional trauma and rise above suicide thoughts.

Produced by Pon G at Weapon of Peace Records, the song is said to be a good theme for campaigning against suicide.

Bosco who rose to spotlight with songs like “Welokhamu” and “Talakwa Chani”, which he featured Janta

In a recent interview, the musician said visuals to the debut are already enjoying massive views on various streaming platforms.

“It’s one way of telling people that suicide is not a solution. Everyone is suffering in one way of the other.”

“It’s unfortunate that this vice is becoming more of a fashion,” lamented Bosco.