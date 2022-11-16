Shalex Africa Fashion 2022 Set For 26th Nov

By Harold Kapindu

Shalex Africa Fashion in Motion 2022 event is set for 26 November at Glalle Garden opposite Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

One of the organizers, Shadrack Ndonda described the event as a platform that brings together artists and people of different background and nationalities to celebrate diversity in the fashion industry also to promote different youth talents through fashion industry.

“We want to expose our handcrafts to different people to appreciate our hand creations. There is a lot of youths that have talents but they are locked because the don’t have support or opportunities. Shalex is there to give them a chance to perform at this fashion event,” he reiterated.

Some of the designers billed to showcase at the event are House of Doxa, Stitch angel designs, MG APPAREL, MerVE✂️Designs and Qin Dee.

The last Shalex Africa Fashion in Motion event took place in 2021.

Shalex organisation is registered as a community based organisation at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

The organization started in 2015 to spearhead Dzaleka Refugee Camp community development.

Shalex mission is to transform the youths through fashion to create networks across all borders and the host community.

Shalex organisation has tremendously grown, teaching tailoring and designing to the youths.