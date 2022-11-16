MultiChoice, FAMA powers film festival

By Harold Mtepatepa

Sukali briefing about the partnership

Lilongwe, Mana: The Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) in partnership with MultiChoice Malawi have set aside K68 million for the film festival which is expected to take place on 25th and 26th November at Golden peacock.

The two announced the exciting news during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

FAMA president, Gift Sukez Sukali, said the film industry in Malawi has remained unmotivated and most of film makers quit because of lack of incentives such as awards to reckon their productions.

He believes the festival, which will be awarding outstanding performers annually as a measure to keep the local film producers competitive at local and international level.

“Apart from MultiChoice Malawi, we have also courted various stakeholders such as the National Planning Commission and the ministries of tourism, wildlife, and culture to ensure the events are successful,” said Sukali.

MultiChoice Malawi Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje said they are bringing awarding Zambian actor from Zambia, popularly known as Mr. Nguzu in the Zambezi Channel’s Mpale series, So Multichoice Malawi will take care of air ticket, accommodations and others.

Zena Makunje remarking about the partnership

Director of Arts in Ministry of Tourism, Humphrey Mpondaminga expressed gratitude as the initiative has a potential of promoting the country’s culture and boost tourism industry.

“The film industry is important for cultural preservation and boost the economic through forex generation by way of tourism and export of the film productions on the international market,” said Mpondaminga.

The film festival will be happening for the first time in the history of film making in Malawi under the theme film making for social economic growth and cultural preservation