spot_img
5 C
New York
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Let Chakwera go and enjoy his retirement

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Sankhukanu Sam

CHAKWERA: Admits Malawians are suffering

Vote for Dr. Chakwera:

  • He is trying to solve fuel crisis, well we didn’t even have fuel crisis before he came.
  • He is trying to make AIP successful this year, well we have had successful AIP programs all along

-He is trying to bring in Forex – well we had a 6 months Forex cover before he came

  • He will fight to lower the inflation – I see, but he found already lower inflation in the country.
  • He will initiate infrastructural developments – we have had infrastructural developments since time immemorial, that he must do.
  • He will try to end hunger in Malawi – when he was taking over in 2020 malawians were not suffering from hunger.

Solving a problem you created is not success, it is a sign of cluelessness. Such a leader deserves not a second of your time. Let them go and enjoy their retirement.

Previous article
MCP FIREBRANDS MUST BREAK THE ICE: Go ye and tell Chakwera the truth
Next article
MCP Members goof in Foreign Service Officers interviews, Civil Service Commission ordered to cancel results
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc