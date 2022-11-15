Let Chakwera go and enjoy his retirement

By Sankhukanu Sam

CHAKWERA: Admits Malawians are suffering

Vote for Dr. Chakwera:

He is trying to solve fuel crisis, well we didn’t even have fuel crisis before he came.

He is trying to make AIP successful this year, well we have had successful AIP programs all along

-He is trying to bring in Forex – well we had a 6 months Forex cover before he came

He will fight to lower the inflation – I see, but he found already lower inflation in the country.

He will initiate infrastructural developments – we have had infrastructural developments since time immemorial, that he must do.

He will try to end hunger in Malawi – when he was taking over in 2020 malawians were not suffering from hunger.

Solving a problem you created is not success, it is a sign of cluelessness. Such a leader deserves not a second of your time. Let them go and enjoy their retirement.