Let Chakwera go and enjoy his retirement

By Sankhukanu Sam
Vote for Dr. Chakwera:
- He is trying to solve fuel crisis, well we didn’t even have fuel crisis before he came.
- He is trying to make AIP successful this year, well we have had successful AIP programs all along
-He is trying to bring in Forex – well we had a 6 months Forex cover before he came
- He will fight to lower the inflation – I see, but he found already lower inflation in the country.
- He will initiate infrastructural developments – we have had infrastructural developments since time immemorial, that he must do.
- He will try to end hunger in Malawi – when he was taking over in 2020 malawians were not suffering from hunger.
Solving a problem you created is not success, it is a sign of cluelessness. Such a leader deserves not a second of your time. Let them go and enjoy their retirement.