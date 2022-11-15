MCP FIREBRANDS MUST BREAK THE ICE: Go ye and tell Chakwera the truth

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

MCP has, in no time, reached the stage where nobody can dare or tell Lazarus Chakwera the truth.

He is running the country through friends, relatives, church members and own children while MCP members are yawning.

This is the man they collected from the pulpit to lead them into a competitive genuine democracy for a better Malawi.

I’m writing to say MCP firebrands must break the ice and embark on robust internal debates.

Where are we taking taking Malawi?

Don’t create a personal cult larger than the movement.

Poverty creates opportunism and submissiveness. Comes a time you must learn to sacrifice yourself to achieve something mortal.

I’m encouraging internal rebellion within party ranks if MCP has to remain in power.

