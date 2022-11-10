SuperSport Launches ‘Sounds of the World Cup’ Starring Renowned Kenyan Comedian Arap Uria

…World of Champions viewers to create lip-synching content

Kenyan comedian Arap Uria

SuperSport has partnered with acclaimed Kenyan comedian, Arap Uria, and other continental social media stars to bring you an exciting online campaign called Sounds of the World Cup ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that kicks off on the 20th of November 2022.

Sounds of the World Cup is a platform that allows fans to be part of and create euphoria around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through an influencer driven digital content creation campaign, moments of iconic World Cup commentary will be made available to fans to create their own lip-syncing content on TikTok.

Speaking about the campaign, Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport’s Head on Commercial and Marketing said the inspiration behind the campaign was not only to get fans to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in HD, on SuperSport, but also to give fans an opportunity to co-create and relive some of the best moments in World Cup history!

“As SuperSport, we are thrilled to join forces with Arap, YoungNobleCommentary, and Say Logan to name a few, who are undoubtedly some of the biggest content curators across the continent right now. SuperSport prides itself as innovators and the lip-synching challenge presents a perfect opportunity for our viewers to showcase their authentic talent while enjoying the biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”.

We look forward to seeing how the content lead campaign unearths and showcases the joy, madness, excitement and content-creation talent.

Uria, who grabbed global attention by perfectly mimicking the words of renowned commentary wordsmith Peter Drury, says he’s looking forward to hearing and embracing all the unique content from the SuperSport viewers.

“The FIFA World Cup gives us die-hard football fans a great occasion to celebrate the beautiful game. The partnership with SuperSport continues to be a highlight in my career and an exciting opportunity to represent fans across the continent in a meaningful way.

“As a content creator, Sounds of the World Cup has created a platform for us to reminisce and give Africans a reason to feel the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fever!

“SuperSport has always been at the forefront of bringing us Africans world-class World Cup action and I’m thrilled to embark on this creative concept with them,” said the 27 year old content creator.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on the 20th of November and runs until the 18th of December 2022..

Don’t miss the FIFA World Cup on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.