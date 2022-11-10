National Planning Commission awards Mutharika Brothers for enviable achievements during their respective terms of office

The National Planning Commission has awarded certificates of recognition to the country’s immediate past president Peter Mutharika and his brother, late Bingu Wa Mutharika for the achievements the two leaders made during their respective terms of office.

This is in-line with the commission’s MW2063 vision to recognise people who made significant contributions to the country.

Receiving the awards, Mutharika, thanked the commission for recognising him and his brother. He then pledged his support to the institution whenever needed.

Mutharika then asked Malawians to help the National Planning Commission (NPC) overcome structural, Political and Mindset challenges that are hindering the implementation of the Malawi 2063.

Mutharika said Malawians remain very crucial to achieving the agenda if they change their mindset and accept to take responsibility of improving the country.

In his remarks, NPC Chairperson Richard Mkandawire said the NPC has recognized the late Bingu for establishing the Input subsidy program as well as establishing Malawi University of Science and Technology- MUST in Thyolo.

APM has been recognized for facilitating the establishment of the NPC and other inter-generational developments.