SHOCKING: Chakwera takes whole village to Egypt despite forex, economic woes

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has come under a heavy criticism for travelling with over 200 delegates to Egypt for United Nations Conference of Parties (CoP27) on climate change despite Forex and economic challenges in the country.

According to a leaked list made available to Malawi Voice, among the delegates are his family members, traditional leaders, members of the clergy, cabinet ministers, journalists from both private and public media houses and former president Dr. Joyce Banda.

Speaking earlier President Chakwera defended his trip to Sharma El Sheik in Egypt saying the sacrifice was necessary for the country to benefit later.

Chakwera who returns home today has left behind in Egypt Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo, Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change Eisenhower Mkaka and Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, among other officials.