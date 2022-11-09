Mwaungulu wins 2022 inaugural Fans’ player of the month award

TNM PLC’s Brand and Communication Manager Limbani Nsapato presents cheque to Mwaungulu

Blantyre, November 5, 2022– In-form Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu has won people’s approval as the most outstanding player for the month of September/October in the country’s top league, the TNM Super League.

Mwaungulu who emerged winner through a voting process in the TNM’s Zampira promotion, amassed more votes to beat Chawanangwa Kaonga (Silver Strikers), Gaddie Chirwa (Blue eagles), Patrick Phiri (Civil) and Chawanangwa Gumbo (Ekwendeni Hammers). He takes home K100, 000 from TNM PLC, the elite league Sponsors.

“I am delighted to be voted as the player of the month. This is a great motivation that will help me do more for my team and the supporters. I thank league sponsors for bringing this award,” said Mwaungulu.

He paid tribute to the technical panel and fellow team players for the motivation and support that helped him to win the monthly award.

TNM PLC’s Brand and Communication Manager, Limbani Nsapato expressed satisfaction with the progress and supporters’ overwhelming response to the promotion.

“This year we have seen a very good response to the promotion. A lot of supporters are taking part in the promotion. We are happy to see such development and engagement around the league,” said Nsapato.

Player of the Month Award is an additional incentive to both fans and clubs and promotes active engagement of the soccer fans.

He said TNM remains committed to creating a platform for active engagement of soccer fans in addition to the other activities such as the predict-and-win with Zampira Promotion.

“The Fans’ Player of the Month award underscores this commitment. As TNM, we will continue to innovate to ensure that soccer fans, players and clubs all have a reason to smile throughout the season,” he said.

To come up with the winner, TNM in partnership with Super League of Malawi (SULOM) comes up with a shortlist of five outstanding players from which fans vote for their favourite one by dialing *451# and choose ‘Player of the Month”.

Through the promotion, every week TNM gives out K50,000 cash to 4 winners and K5,000 Airtime to 100 winners while every month lucky supporter walks away with K500,000.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 451 or dial *451# and navigate the platform for variety of features such as game predictions, news updates, live scores, daily questions and general soccer alerts.

The promotion draws are being conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw which will happen at the end of the season.