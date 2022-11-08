Prophet Liabunya tells President Chakwera to repent and re-new his covenant with God

The controversial prophet Austin Liabunya has told President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to repent and re-new the covenant he made with God before ascending to presidency saying if he fails Malawians will continue to suffer.

The highly respected man of God Prophet Liabunya, who is also founder of Believer’s Gospel Assembly, made the sentiments on Monday during a special address to Malawians titled God’s last warning to Malawians.

In his 1 hour 30 Minutes address to Malawians, Prophet Liabunya said most of the social-economic problems facing Malawians are spiritual not physical. He added that charms at state house are genesis of all the squabbles rocking the country.

“Chakwera’s presidency is based on a covenant t, the President {Chakwera} made a serious c covenant with God; unfortunately he {Chakwera} broke the covenant,” said Prophet Liabunya

According to Prophet Liabunya, a majority of challenges facing the country such as scarcity of fuel and foreign currency are as results of Chakwera’s ‘broken’ covenant with God.

“Malawians are suffering today because Chakwera disobeyed God; he must repent and re-new the covenant failing which Malawians will revolt against him {Chakwera} and that will be the end of his tenure,” said Prophet Liabunya who is based in South Africa.

Both Presidential spokesperson Anthony Kasunda and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako are yet to comment on Liabunya’s prophecy.