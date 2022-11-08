CROCODILES STILL HUNGRY AT NIGHT: MCP on Nepman’s Neck over ‘Ng’ona Zam’mabango’ Music Video

Governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials are reportedly baying for the blood of a renowned musician Nepman born Napier Longwe over his latest anti-government music video ‘Ng’ona Zam’mabango’.

The trending music video ‘Ng’ona Zam’mabango’ which was released on Monday is addresses political and economic struggle the country is currently facing under President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration.

According to the Ndirande based music icon Nepman, the music video did not go well with some MCP and top government officials who are pressuring him to take it down from YouTube channel and other music download platforms.

However, Nepman has vowed not to take the music down from the internet saying he is an ‘artist not a puppet’.

“I am an artist not a politician or a puppet I am not gonna take the video down sir. Malawi is a free country.

The song is based on reality, let that sink in,” posted Nepman on his official facebook page

One of the verses in the song goes: “Zafikadi povuta, kulephera kulipira rent/fees ikuvutanso, certificate kuolera mnyumba/kusamba opanda sopo (The situation is worse as we are struggling to settle rentals and school fees, academic papers have been rendered useless, we are bathing without soap)”

Nepman who has been in the music industry since 1992 started his career with the Young Generation Band.

He has been one Malawi’s most featured artist who has worked with local music giants on uncountable projects and is famously known for his hit ‘Na Lero’.