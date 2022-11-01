GRACE MAZINGA MAKES IT TO MISS MALAWI 2022 TOP 12 FINALISTS

21 year old Grace Charles Mazinga continues to make headlines as she has recently majestically walked into the Miss Malawi 2022 top 12 following ballooning overwhelming support and commendations from fans, friends and enthusiasts who believe in her vision for the pageant.

According to a 1 November official announcement by organisers of the beauty pageant on their Facebook page, Miss Malawi 2022 Top 12 includes Natasha, Lucy, Roberta, Jescar, Hlezipe, Hilda, Umiwangu, Stacy, Grace, Immaculate, Vanessa and Susan.

Grace Mazinga captured African Fashion Show at Amaryllis Hotel on 29 October 2022

Grace, a medical research laboratory technologist at UNC Project Malawi, would like to use the Miss Malawi 2022 platform to advocate for the development of scientific investigation skills in early childhood education and she is currently supporting the education of 23 students in Malawi.

“I believe instilling in Malawian children the ability to identify, study and solve real-life problems is one of the ways of spearheading the national development agenda, i.e. Malawi Vision 2063,” she says.

In one of her recent philanthropy activities, Grace paid a year’s fees for 23 primary school children from Mphungu L.E.A School and Kauma Primary School when schools opened on 10th October. She also gifted them with starter packs of writing and cleaning materials.

An education package that Grace Mazinga gifted to all of the 23 primary school children that she supports.

Grace and her fellow eleven Miss Malawi 2022 contestants are set to visit Salima district from the 27th of November for a bootcamp at Kambiri Beach resort, as days inch closer to a final beauty showdown at BICC on the 3rd of December this year.