TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE! President Chakwera fires Lowe, Wirima…hires Kawale as Agri Minister

OLD GOOD DAYS-President Chakwera and Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe and his Deputy Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima owing to what he calls serious problems that have rocked the Affordable Input Program this year.

Chakwera says a litany of bad decision about the program smack of high incompetence and gross negligence.

The Malawi leader says the contract which the Ministry went into with a British company which has allegedly duped government of way over K750 million is unacceptable.

Chakwera says an instituted investigation shows that the Ministry paid sums of money to two different bank accounts in different countries

Meanwhile President Chakwera has appointed the current Minister of Lands Sam Kawale as the new Minister of Agriculture.

He says he will soon be making changes to his cabinet.

The Malawi leader says he will not keep people in his cabinets who have no remarkable contribution to his government’s development agenda. (Times

