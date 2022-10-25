Malawi Court Convicts Former Info Minister Henry Mussa, director Gideon Munthali

Convicted:Mussa, Munthali being sent to Maula

Judge Patrick Chirwa seating as Chief Resident Magistrate has convicted former Minister of Information Henry Mussa and former Director of Information Gideon Munthali, the two will have to wait for sentencing on the date to be announced.

The two were answering charges of Conspiracy to commit a felony, in relation to the disappearance of 10 computers and a genset where only one computer was recovered, amounting to K10.1 million.

Mussa and Munthali are now going to Maula prison.

Chirwa also found Munthali guilty on the charge of theft by public servant. The judge said apart from failing to surrender the computers and generator to the ministry, Munthali also failed to produce a report to account for the items.

He wondered why the former director of Information delivered the computers and the genset at Mussa’s house when the items were meant for Ministry of Information.

Chirwa also questioned why Munthali kept one desktop computer at his house saying if Munthali needed the computer for his work, that should have been placed in his office not at home.

The court also found Mussa guilty of receiving items suspected to have been stolen.

The date for sentencing of the two is yet to be communicated.