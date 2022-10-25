spot_img
NAMALOMBA FALLS AGAIN! Court rules in favour of Botoman as PAC Chair

High Court Judge Jack N’riva has ruled against injunction which Mangochi South West Member of Parliament Shadric Namalomba obtained restraining the Speaker of the National Assembly from recognising Zomba Chisi Legislator Mark Botoman as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament and Botomani himself from performing his duties.

In his determination, Justice Jack Nriva agreed with the Attorney General that Namalomba sued the Speaker who is a wrong party to the case.

The Speaker now is move on and take down Namalomba from the list of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament that is investigating AIP scam.

