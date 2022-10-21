TNM Unveils Upgraded Smart App… Innovation to enhance customer experiences

JONAZI: As a Malawian company we understand that we are living in new technological era that our offerings strive to align customers to the world’s digital trends

Blantyre, October 21, 2022–TNM Plc, Malawi’s mobile network and ICT services provider, has unveiled updated TNM Smart Application, merging it with Mpamba mobile money to enhance convenience for its subscribers.

The new App provides a one-touch access solution to all TNM services for customers, thereby improving their user experience.

“The increase in smartphone usage is having a massive impact on telecommunication and financial inclusion drive through mobile money. The updated TNM Smart App has been designed to enhance the convenience we at TNM provide to our valued customers using smartphones,” said Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brands and Marketing.

The App compliments TNM’s strategy where the telco is leading the transformation journey towards digital economy, new media and financial inclusion.

“As a Malawian company we understand that we are living in new technological era that our offerings strive to align customers to the world’s digital trends. The App augurs well with our strategy where we are becoming very aggressive in terms of digital appliances,” said Jonazi.

The updated TNM Smart App leverages a host of all services and functionalities that customers access via USSD.

“The upgraded App has been designed to offer multiple benefits to subscribers and addresses some of user-experience limitations of USSD, including session time-outs and user error. The App also offer access management of multiple accounts including balance check and top up for Mi-Fis and routers.

“The other benefits of the App include access to self-service functionalities on Mpamba such as view statement, view customer transaction fees on Help tab and access Frequently Asked questions,” he said.

To access the App, customers with the old version of the App need to update while for new downloads, customers need to search TNM Smart App on Google play store, Download the App and Log in using details of the ID that was used for number registration (KYC).

App is also available on IOS.