CHIWANJA CHA AYAO: Chakwera to visit Chigawe

The Historical Chigawe Photo By Hanleck Mkumba, Mana

Mangochi, October 21, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to visit Chigawe, a place where Yao people from Mozambique parted ways to different parts of Malawi,Chiwanja Cha Ayao, Cultural Festival organizing committee secretary, Smith Kamwana, disclosed on Thursday.

He said that on Saturday, October 22, the president will visit the Chigawe, near the old boma, along the Shire River where he will be briefed on historical significance of the place.

“Late Sir Harry Johnston built a fort which was meant to block a route which facilitated slave trade and later the place was called Fort Johnston”

“The president will visit the place and will be briefed about the history of Yao people and their contribution to Malawi,” he said, adding that the tour to Chigawe will be part of explaining Yao cultural heritage.

The 2022 Chiwanja Cha Ayao Cultural Festival is celebrated under the theme ‘Promoting development through Culture’

“To promote unity, we have invited Lhomwes, Chewa, Ngoni chiefs and others to celebrate with us considering that development of a country depends on peaceful co-existence with other tribes,” he said.

Chiwanja Cha Ayao extended invitation to former heads of state, Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika apart from chiefs from Mozambique and Tanzania.