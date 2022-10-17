There are two Lazaruses in the Bible, one, a friend of Jesus, another a poor beggar. Let’s talk about the friend of Jesus. Jesus, as a human, had friends he grew up with, Lazarus was the closest of all. More than a friend, almost a family, he was.

But, when time for his ministry came, and Jesus needed disciples, Lazarus, who everyone would think he would be chosen, to our surprise, Jesus didn’t. Jesus knew, Lazarus, lacked those needed skills for the role, he was just meant to be a friend.

There are people in this life who are Lazaruses, no matter how close they are to leadership, president or King, they are not meant to be made king, or president themselves. They are just Lazaruses. Lazarus was not married, at his age he was living with his sisters, Lazarus owned no wealth, he was just a friend of Jesus.

Jesus taught us a very good lesson. On matters of business, it shouldn’t be about abale a bwana ndi ndani apatseni mpando. Lazarus samayenera kupatsidwa utsogoleri, mmangoyenera kumuleka ndi achemwali ake, ndi momwe alili.

Leadership is a blessing, it is inborn, it doesn’t matter of where you are coming from, who backs you, how old your party is, choose the gifted for leadership, let Lazarus dine with his sisters. Only Muluzi mastered this art by giving us Bingu amongst many Lazaruses.