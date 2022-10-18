Date for Sri Lanka like Demonstrations Finally Announced in Malawi, It’s Thursday October 27

Lead organiser Joshua Chisa Mbele announces dates for demonstrations!

Peaceful Mass Demonstrations

(a) Date: Thursday 27th October

(b) Destination: State House

(c) Route: To be advised ( From Old Town)

(d) 1st Press Briefing 21st Oct Lingadzi

(e) 2nd Press Briefing 26th October

Malawians as Victims of State-Sponsored Corruption, Fraud, Money-laundering, Racketeering & Impunity to take their grievances to the People’s Palace where this Corruption is planned & supervised.

Embracing Unity of Purpose of Hon Minister Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, Malawians from walks of life regardless of the political affiliations are United and Encouraged to participate.

Time to Tell President Chakwera we have had Enough.

It’s not about Politics but Maladministration which affects everyone. Nobody is spared when government is corrupt. It spreads everywhere.

Further Details 10 am

Ndawala pa Town …….

Ine Ndwiiii…..