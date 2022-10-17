Flowers for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

TRUE SON OF MALAWI: On 30-09-2018, Professor Peter Mutharika was conferred with an honorary doctor of human letters at Washington University

When we voted APM out, it wasn’t out of hate. It wasn’t about performance, APM is 3rd best performing president after Kamuzu, first being Bingu. He is a man who managed to lower inflation from 32% in 2014 to 8% in 2019. Under his name, Salima Solar project was done, Liwonde Barrage Upgrade, Kapichila Hydropower project, 250 secondary schools, winning MCA, Phalombe and Nkhatabay Hospitals, Nkhatabay Road, Karonga Road, among others.

APM did numerous projects in Lilongwe, the face changing interchange was done by him, dual carriageway from parliament to Bingu Stadium, Area 36, 24, Bypass road, Matchansi round about, Area 25 road, among others.

Under his rule, this country stocked a 6 months Forex cover, Fuel was selling at K600 and readily available, fertilizer was selling at K18000 in shops and was readily available. Surely he was one of the best performing presidents, BUT, his lukewarm approach to corruption carried his efforts away. It gave a room for his haters like Mtambo and Chakwera to capitalise on the masses against him. His children, as you see in the picture, never took a kwacha from Malawi.

What Chakwera has done this far is flush all the gains made into septic tank, we can’t recover them, it’s all gone. It is just out of ineptness to think we can retain Chakwera yet we failed to retain Muthalika, is it out of appeasement? What has Chakwera done to deserve retention?