BREAKING NEWS: British MPs to Quiz Chakwera Over £30million Theft

Growing news that Malawi’s billions of money meant for the poor have been stolen through British banks have prompted some British Members of Parliament to raise their concerns in the British Parliament.

Billions of money intended to buy fertilizer for vulnerable Malawians has vanished in thin air through a staged business company whose address turns out to be a gambling site and a butchery on some dismal London streets. The company was deregistered and its bank accounts closed as soon as £30 million was wired to them.

The company owners met President Chakwera in Malawi before being awarded the contract. There was no tender floated or any procurement procedures followed as required by law.

Increasing information is now suggesting that the theft was arranged by Malawi Government officials and involves the President’s family members who transacted with the full knowledge of President Chakwera himself.

The theft of the billions involving what is now called “a gambling government” of Malawi has raised serious concerns in the British society. The corruption and theft scandal follows another case in which billions of Malawian taxpayers were again stolen through British banks involving the British-Malawian Asian citizen called Sattar.

The UK Government has a law and a strong policy that forbids and prosecutes politicians from poor countries who use the UK institutions to steal money or keep in the UK money stolen from their countries. The British Parliament will demand their government to explain what they are doing about an African President and his diplomatic daughter in London on allegations of using the UK as a channel for stealing money from Malawi.

British MPs are raving with anger especially as the theft of the Malawi billions is mentioning a diplomat in the London Malawi High Commission, Violet Chakwera, who is also the President’s daughter. There is a feeling that one African President has made the UK his playing ground as a conduit of his theft and corruption.

Social media has unreservedly expressed Malawians’ anger with growing fears that the stolen money has been shared up into offshore accounts. This happens in a year when Malawians are suffering the high cost of living and hunger without any prospects for affordable fertilizers.

Meantime, Malawi government is working round the clock to divert public attention from the fertilizer theft of billions. Government released a lame refutation in a press release which Malawians rejected.

Government tried to leak a propaganda story claiming that K16bn went missing from the Loans Board in 2019. But the Loans Board only got a total funding of K9bn in that year. The story, which was leaked by a top official at the Director of Public Prosecution was rejected by some reporters because it had marks of propaganda without any supporting evidence.

Government has now paid off one reporter at Times to make the Loans Board story look credible by revising the figure downward from K16bn to K1bn.

Chakwera’s government is panicking to divert public attention from the fertilizer money theft which has triggered international implications. British Government will demand an investigation to prevent the UK government, banks and business agencies from being implicated in theft and corruption of President Chakwera’s government.

The British MPs in Westminster could sanction Lazarus Chakwera, his family members and those he is shielding in the Sattar corruption case from entering the United Kingdom.