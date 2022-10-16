spot_img
12.9 C
New York
Sunday, October 16, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

MASS DEMONSTRATION FOR EMERGENCY SITUATION: We will demonstrate on the Gates of State House, on Gardens of State House

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Joshua Chisa Mbele

CHAKWERA: Suspected to be involved in corruption scandals

Mass Demonstration for Emergency Situation

All Malawians from Nsanje to Chitipa agree on one thing. We don’t have a government. We have thieves helping themselves on our small available resources .

Today we will announce When Mass Demonstration will start. We will do all necessary notifications in addition to press briefing this week.

We are taking the Victims of Corruption to State House. People’s State House.

We believe that is where looting of public resources is planned. Capital Hill simply coordinates and executes.

IF Chakwera were not involved, Corruption would have ended.

IF Chakwera were not involved, ACB would have made tangible progress

IF Chakwera were not involved, the Courts would have prioritized cases.

We are dealing with coordinated Scam from the highest level of government.

The Scam has escalated and gone too far and it completely disabled country:

(a) No Fuel

(b) No Forex except for Laundering

(c) Very Hard Economic Life.

(d) Fertilizer is unaffordable.

We will Demonstrate On the Gates of State House, on Gardens of State House, in the Comfort of State House Corridors till we rescue our country from thieves.

Same Hotline: 08 888 138 881 for mobilization.

Anthu Otopa, Oberedwa, Opanda Mafunda, Osowa Pogwira Tikamuyendera Chakwera.

So God Help Us.

Ndawala pa Town…….🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️

Ine Ndwiiii…..🤝🤝🤝

Previous article
STATE HOUSE THREATENS MUSICIANS, told to replace Nankhumwa with Kaliati as Guest of Honour
Next article
AIP SCANDAL: ACB Given 7 Days to Arrest, Shame Suspects
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc