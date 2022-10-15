STATE HOUSE THREATENS MUSICIANS, told to replace Nankhumwa with Kaliati as Guest of Honour

The Musicians Union of Malawi is being forced by the State House to replace Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa as the guest of honor at the union’s Mothers’ Day gala.

The gala is scheduled for Monday October 17, 2022 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Apart from the live music performances, a football match between ex-Big Bullets players and the musicians is also expected to punctuate the event, according to an invitation to Dr Nankhumwa signed by Mum President Gloria Kampingu Manong’a, Ex-Bullets Star Chairperson Isaac Msuku and committee member Peter Mponda.

But highly-placed sources at the State House have revealed that authorities there want UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati to be guest of honour as Nankhumwa’s presence is deemed as a political threat to the Tonse Alliance quest to infiltrate the Southern Region, which is the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political bedrock.

Nankhumwa also serves as the DPP’s Vice President responsible for the Southern Region and Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central constituency.

The invitation letter

However, both the musicians and the former footballers have put their feet down, saying they opted for Nankhumwa out of the ‘majority’ because of the good relationship that he has maintained with the musicians over a long period of time.

According to Information obtained by Malawi Voice, the State House has further threatened that should the union insist to have Nankhumwa as the guest of honour, it would force President Lazarus Chakwera to further sit on the formation of the National Arts Council, which the chapter has been advocating for as one way of making sure that artists in Malawi benefit from their sweat.

Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda was not available for comment as his mobile number was perpetually out of reach.

Nankhumwa said he is geared up for the event and that he would not comment on the State House alleged machinations “because that is mere speculation”.

“I have confirmed that I will attend the events at Kamuzu Stadium. The aim of the events is to raise funds for helping needy former footballers and to facilitate the holding of the musicians Union’s 2022 annual meeting.

“I fully support their quest and it will be a great honour to be part of this important function,” said Nankhumwa.