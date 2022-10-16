AIP SCANDAL: ACB Given 7 Days to Arrest, Shame Suspects

President Chakwera and Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe

Social commentator Rhodney Salamu has given the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) 7 days to name and arrest officials involved in the controversial contract between Ministry of Agriculture and a UK-based company Barkaat Foods Limited, which has put at risk K750 Million meant for Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

This follows shocking revelations that Barkaat Foods Limited, a Slaughter house in the United Kingdom, failed to supply fertilizer to Malawi after pocketing MK 750 Million from the Ministry of Agriculture through Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRM).

In a less than 2 minutes video clip made available to Malawi Voice on Saturday, Salamu called upon ACB to probe the matter and bring to book all the suspects within the next seven days.

“This is a serious issue; as such we demand that ACB should quickly investigate and arrest all the officials involved in this syndicate within the next 7 days,” said Salamu in a clip shared in a number of social media platforms.

The fearless Lilongwe based commentator Salamu has also called upon the government to account for MK 30 Billion which was allocated for this year’s Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

Rights watchdog, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) also called upon the AIP committee to ensure that there is transparency in the procurement of fertilizer contracting for the programme.

In a press statement issued recently, HRDC’s National chairperson Gift Trapence argued that a procurement process should be shrouded in controversy and secrecy. He also asked President Lazarus Chakwera and the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) to institute investigations and bring all culprits to book.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

