Amuna Misso Tips Artists On Online Visibility, Hacking

By Harold Kapindu

Amuna Misso: I am urging artists to improve their online presence and work with me

Renowned digital music promoter and marketer, Misso Chitsamba also known as Amuna Misso has launched an online channel which is providing tips on how artists can improve digital visibility and protect themselves from hacking among other things.

In an interview, Amuna Misso said the platform is aimed at educating artists as well as entertaining the general public.

“My YouTube channel is dynamic but my niche is all about entertainment and live interviews with various local artists. My Tutorials are just a part of the entertainment segment where I educate local artists on how they can protect their social media handles as you know some have been the victims of such kind of hacks,” he explained.

He then appealed to artists to follow the tutorials and approach him for advice.

“I am urging artists to improve their online presence and work with me. Artists can learn one or two things to improve their online visibility. I can also help them put songs on international music stores.

“Artists need to sound authentic and avoid copying international artist styles or beats. With our own type of beats we can blend and get recognized internationally like our Nigeria and South African counterparts,” he urged.

Apart from music promotion and tutorials, Amuna Misso also uploads songs on local music downloading websites like malawi-music.com and mrbvibes.com.

He also helps artists upload songs on international music stores like Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, BoomPlay, Deezer and Other well known music stores.

“I also help artists to have Google knowledge panel so their Biography and Discography can be easily traced on Google search engine. People can simply visit my YouTube channel where there are alot of Chichewa Tips. They can just search Amuna Misso on YouTube and check my list of Chichewa tutorials,” he said.

Amuna Misso is also the founder of Malawi Rap and Battles Page, a well known platform for up and coming artists.

“I am the founder but lately I have been working with other entities so the page is being managed by other administrators,” he confessed.