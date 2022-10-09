DPP Convention Set for July 2023

File: Mutharika and DPP Presidential aspirants

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika says the party will hold its convention in July 2023.

Professor Mutharika, who is also former President for Malawi, was speaking on Sunday at Chonde in Mulanje during this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival.

“DPP will go on convention in July 2023,” said Professor Mutharika, adding: “All positions including that of the presidency will be up for grabs.”

He then dared anyone who is in a rush to take over the presidency to either leave DPP or form their own political party.

Commenting on whether he will contest for presidency during the convention or not Mutharika said he has not made up his mind.

DPP’s Presidential aspirants Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamveka and Dalitso Kabambe also attended Mulhako feast.

The former governing DPP held its last convention in with Professor Mutharika coming out as the party’s President.

DPP was formed in February 2005 by the then Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika after a dispute with the United Democratic Front (UDF), which was led by his predecessor, Bakili Muluzi.