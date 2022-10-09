14-Year Old Girl Gang Raped at Mulhako

Police at Luchenza in Thyolo are hunting for three unidentified men who gang raped a 14 year old girl at Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Cultural festival last night.

Luchenza Police Officer In-Charge Emmanuel Chisoma has confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online.

He said the defilement survivor went to the event at Chonde in Mulanje to nurse her in-law’s child who was cooking some food.

“Whilst there, the unknown drunk men entered the fence where the cooking was taking place and they sealed the in-law’s mouth and defiled the minor in turns,” Chisoma told Zodiak Online

Meanwhile, according to Zodiak Online, the defilement survivor has been issued with medical report as investigations are underway.